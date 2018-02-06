Tarantino admite su error en accidente de Uma Thurman en Kill Bill: Vol. 2

LOS ÁNGELES (EFE) -

El director Quentin Tarantino admitió este martes los errores que cometió en la planificación de la escena de Kill Bill: Vol. 2 en la que la actriz Uma Thurman resultó herida tras sufrir un accidente de auto.

"Le dije que estaría bien. Le dije que la carretera era toda recta. Le dije que sería seguro. Y no lo era. Estaba equivocado. No la obligué a subirse al coche. Se montó porque confió en mí. Y me creyó", declaró Tarantino en una entrevista con Deadline.

El fin de semana, la actriz reveló que sufrió un accidente durante el rodaje de la cinta y explicó que no se sentía cómoda con la idea de rodar esa escena y por eso pidió una especialista de acción, pero aseguró que Tarantino la presionó para que la hiciera asegurándole que no había peligro.

Lee: Thurman revela que fue atacada por Harvey Weinstein

Tras las críticas suscitadas en Hollywood en los últimos días por este episodio, Tarantino dio hoy su versión de los hechos.

"Ese es uno de los mayores remordimientos de mi vida. Como director aprendes cosas y a veces aprendes a través de errores horribles. Ese fue uno de mis más horribles errores, que no me tomé el tiempo para recorrer de nuevo la carretera, una vez más", comentó.

¿Quieres más noticias como esta? Recibe nuestros artículos sobre viajes, moda, lujo, cultura y estilo. Suscríbete

Horas antes de que se conociera la entrevista con Tarantino, Thurman publicó un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram en el que disculpó al cineasta por lo sucedido.

"Quentin Tarantino se arrepintió profundamente y continúa arrepentido por este lamentable suceso", escribió la actriz.