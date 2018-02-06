Tarantino admite su error en accidente de Uma Thurman en Kill Bill: Vol. 2

El director Quentin Tarantino admitió este martes los errores que cometió en la planificación de la escena de Kill Bill: Vol. 2 en la que la actriz Uma Thurman resultó herida tras sufrir un accidente de auto.
"Le dije que estaría bien. Le dije que la carretera era toda recta. Le dije que sería seguro. Y no lo era. Estaba equivocado. No la obligué a subirse al coche. Se montó porque confió en mí. Y me creyó", declaró Tarantino en una entrevista con Deadline.
El fin de semana, la actriz reveló que sufrió un accidente durante el rodaje de la cinta y explicó que no se sentía cómoda con la idea de rodar esa escena y por eso pidió una especialista de acción, pero aseguró que Tarantino la presionó para que la hiciera asegurándole que no había peligro.
Tras las críticas suscitadas en Hollywood en los últimos días por este episodio, Tarantino dio hoy su versión de los hechos.
"Ese es uno de los mayores remordimientos de mi vida. Como director aprendes cosas y a veces aprendes a través de errores horribles. Ese fue uno de mis más horribles errores, que no me tomé el tiempo para recorrer de nuevo la carretera, una vez más", comentó.
Horas antes de que se conociera la entrevista con Tarantino, Thurman publicó un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram en el que disculpó al cineasta por lo sucedido.
"Quentin Tarantino se arrepintió profundamente y continúa arrepentido por este lamentable suceso", escribió la actriz.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.