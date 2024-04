El terremoto en Taiwán es el más fuerte en 25 años, así se vio en imágenes

This UGC handout from a user known as Xiaohe shows damage to a building in the National Hualien Girls' High School in Hualien on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east on the morning of April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines. (Photo by Xiaohe / UGC / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UGC via user Xiaohe" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

