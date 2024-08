DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 10: Douglas Emhoff, husband of Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), takes a selfie prior to her delivering a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. 22 of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination will be visiting the fair this week, six months ahead of the all-important Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)