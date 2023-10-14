Annular Solar Eclipse Passes Over The United States

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A woman adjusts her iPhone to take pictures of the Annular Solar Eclipse that began shortly after 9am on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. George Frey/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by GEORGE FREY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)