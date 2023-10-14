Publicidad

Internacional

En EU el eclipse lunar podrá observarse en ocho estados

En Estados Unidos, el "camino de la anularidad" más llamativo podrá ser observado desde ocho estados, como California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado y Nuevo México.
sáb 14 octubre 2023 10:31 AM
En EU también será visible el eclipse solar.
Varias personas ya se han congregado para disfrutar del evento astronómico.

Observadores del cielo en el hemisferio occidental han sido convocados a una cita astronómica este sábado: un eclipse anular de Sol que dejará observar un "anillo de fuego" a lo largo del continente americano.

Esto ocurre cuando la Luna se interpone entre el Sol y la Tierra en su punto más lejano de nuestro planeta. Dado que está tan distante, no cubre por completo al Sol, lo que crea un efecto de "anillo de fuego" naranja.

En Estados Unidos, el "camino de la anularidad" más llamativo atravesará un puñado de grandes ciudades y podrá ser observado desde ocho estados, como California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado y Nuevo México.

Será visible a partir de las 9:15 locales en el estado de Oregon y cruzará el cielo estadounidense hasta aparecer hacia las 11:50 locales sobre el sur de Texas. Fases parciales del eclipse durarán una o dos horas antes y después.

Será visible entre 30 segundos y cinco minutos, en función del lugar de observación. No obstante, la NASA urge a las personas tomar medidas preventivas y utilizar lentes de visión solar, nunca lentes de sol regulares, para preservar su visión.

Ciudadanos estadounidenses se reúnen para disfrutar del eclipse solar.

People watch the annular eclipse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A woman adjusts her iPhone to take pictures of the Annular Solar Eclipse that began shortly after 9am on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah.
GEORGE FREY/Getty Images via AFP
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A couple with solar glasses watches the Annular Solar Eclipse that began shortly after 9am on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah.
GEORGE FREY/Getty Images via AFP
CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: A man with solar glasses watches the Annular Solar Eclipse that began shortly after 9am on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah.
GEORGE FREY/Getty Images via AFP
Ciudadanos estadounidenses se reúnen para disfrutar del eclipse solar.
AFP

"NO vea el Sol a través de un lente de cámara, telescopio, binoculares o cualquier otro dispositivo óptico mientras use lentes para eclipses o use un visor solar portátil; los rayos solares concentrados quemarán a través del filtro y causarán serias lesiones oculares", advirtió la NASA.

En Estados Unidos, "más de 6.5 millones de personas viven bajo el trayecto del eclipse", explicó en conferencia de prensa Alex Lockwood, de la NASA.

El eclipse luego atravesará México y Centroamérica, para después adentrarse en América del Sur por Colombia y el norte de Brasil antes de terminar al atardecer en el Océano Atlántico.

Para aquellos sin tanta suerte de estar ubicados en algún punto del trayecto de este especial tránsito astronómico, la NASA también está planificando una transmisión en directo por nasa.gov/nasatv/ desde las 11:30 hasta las 13:15 desde Albuquerque, Nuevo México, así como Carville, Texas, y Arenas Blancas, Nuevo México.

 

