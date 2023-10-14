En Estados Unidos, el "camino de la anularidad" más llamativo atravesará un puñado de grandes ciudades y podrá ser observado desde ocho estados, como California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado y Nuevo México.
Será visible a partir de las 9:15 locales en el estado de Oregon y cruzará el cielo estadounidense hasta aparecer hacia las 11:50 locales sobre el sur de Texas. Fases parciales del eclipse durarán una o dos horas antes y después.
Será visible entre 30 segundos y cinco minutos, en función del lugar de observación. No obstante, la NASA urge a las personas tomar medidas preventivas y utilizar lentes de visión solar, nunca lentes de sol regulares, para preservar su visión.
Ciudadanos estadounidenses se reúnen para disfrutar del eclipse solar.
"NO vea el Sol a través de un lente de cámara, telescopio, binoculares o cualquier otro dispositivo óptico mientras use lentes para eclipses o use un visor solar portátil; los rayos solares concentrados quemarán a través del filtro y causarán serias lesiones oculares", advirtió la NASA.
En Estados Unidos, "más de 6.5 millones de personas viven bajo el trayecto del eclipse", explicó en conferencia de prensa Alex Lockwood, de la NASA.
El eclipse luego atravesará México y Centroamérica, para después adentrarse en América del Sur por Colombia y el norte de Brasil antes de terminar al atardecer en el Océano Atlántico.
Para aquellos sin tanta suerte de estar ubicados en algún punto del trayecto de este especial tránsito astronómico, la NASA también está planificando una transmisión en directo por nasa.gov/nasatv/ desde las 11:30 hasta las 13:15 desde Albuquerque, Nuevo México, así como Carville, Texas, y Arenas Blancas, Nuevo México.