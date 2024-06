(FILES) Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a press conference at the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, on March 24, 2021. A court in New York on June 26, 2024, sentenced former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez to 45 years after he was convicted of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States. Hernandez, who US federal prosecutors said turned his Central American country into a "narco-state" during his presidency from 2014 to 2022, has previously indicated through his legal team he would appeal his conviction. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

