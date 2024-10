El Tren de Aragua, la "banda de inmigrantes" a la que Trump promete erradicar

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 22: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Former U.S. Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 22, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. With 14 days to go until Election Day, Trump continues to crisscross the country campaigning to return to office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

