Mexican bolero singer, Luis Antonio Ferrari, plays the guitar at a cantina in Mexico City on November 4, 2023. Dozens of global traditions are candidates for inscription as intangible global heritage by UNESCO this week, ranging from Italian opera singing and Bangladeshi rickshaw art to the Peruvian delicacy of ceviche. Other applicants include the "traditional skills of loincloth weaving" in Ivory Coast, as well as bolero -- "identity, emotion and poetry turned into song" -- from Cuba and Mexico. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)

