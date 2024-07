La extrema derecha de Francia no lograría la mayoría, de acuerdo con un sondeo

Demonstrators hold French flags and "Popular Union" flags in support of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front - NFP) as they gather to protest against the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party, at the Place de la Republique following partial results in the first round of the early 2024 legislative elections, in Paris, France, June 30, 2024. The slogan reads "Feminists with the Popular Front". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

