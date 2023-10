Quién es Hiroki Totoki, el nuevo presidente interino de PlayStation

Sony Corporation Vice President and CFO Hiroki Totoki (R) shakes hands with Chairman and President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida in Minato Ward, Tokyo on February 2, 2023. Sony Group has decided to promote vice president and CFO Hiroki Totoki to the new president on April 1st.( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Kaname Yoneyama / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

(Foto: Kaname Yoneyama/AFP)