(FILES) This picture taken on September 24, 2020, shows the logo of AliExpress in a pop-up store in Paris. The EU announced on March 14, 2024, it has opened an investigation into Chinese internet retailer AliExpress for multiple suspected breaches of the bloc's Digital Service Act which sets rules for online content. The European Commission said it was acting after identifying likely failings by AliExpress to prevent the sale of fake medicines, prevent minors seeing pornography, stop affiliated influencers pushing illegal products, and other issues related to user notifications and data access for researchers. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

